The New Apple iPad Pro Have 16GB Of RAM: Is This The First Hint That Something Big Is Incoming?

In case you haven’t looked closely yet, there are some variants of the new Apple iPad Pro lineup that can be had with as much as 16GB of RAM. This is the first time the iPad Pro is getting to take advantage of the Apple M1 chips and indeed this is also the first time that an iPad Pro offers as much as 16GB RAM. Here is how it goes. The new iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. That’s alongside the choice of Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity. The tech specs listed on the Apple website clarify that if your buy an iPad Pro with 1TB or 2TB of storage, what you’ll also get is 16GB RAM. While the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options will have 8GB RAM.

But why a whopping 16GB of RAM for the higher storage variants? Apple did allude as much when introducing the 2TB storage option, that this is something that will attract professional use cases. The 1TB storage option that was top of the line till now gets superseded with 2TB storage. The immediate assumption is that this is to allow the pro users to have more bandwidth to play with, for the resource intensive editing apps that they may be using. And that may be as logical as it can be. Yet, this could be indicative of changes to either the iPadOS or even some pro editing apps, that may be incoming. The extra bandwidth may come in handy if Apple intends to level the playing field and bring some of the macOS apps such as the Final Cut Pro to the iPad Pro line. Also, could we see the next steps in the coming together of iPadOS and macOS, perhaps sometime this summer? Maybe at this summer’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)? Particularly with regards to pro-grade apps? It is extremely unlikely that Apple had doubled the RAM in the higher two specs of the iPad Pro just to allow for even smoother multitasking—no iPad Pro has ever struggled thus far anyway. And it surely wouldn’t be to give your Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers all the RAM they need to behave properly. There is something big coming, and this is the iPad Pro preparing for that.

In a way, the Apple M1 chip is bringing the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch further at par in terms of the hardware with the Apple MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13, and you could just see the iPadOS really shine through as a productivity platform for even the most demanding use cases. It is the iPad Pro 12.9 that gets the Liquid Retina XDR display, something that creative professionals would love, and a tech that was till now limited to the pro-display line. The display will have more than 2,500 dimming zones, with more than 10,000 mini-LEDs that have been grouped to allow better detailing, HDR and finer brightness control for different zones on the screen. The FaceTime camera is now ultrawide and will automatically move frame depending on where you are to keep you at the center of the frame. And if more folks join in with you, the view will become wider to include them too. Without you having to reposition the iPad. Last but not least, the USB-C port on the new iPad Pro is now a Thunderbolt port, which supports up to 40Gbps for data transfer and can therefore have you hook up your iPad Pro to a Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution. Oh, and you can now have the Smart Keyboard Folio in white colour too.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here