The New Apple Watch Also Shows The Time, Among Other Things

Apple read our mind. The fifth generation update of the Apple Watch brings one thing we had always wanted—an always on display. But before we get to that, there is the small matter of four different types of finishes to wrap our heads around. There is aluminium, there is steel, there is ceramic and there is titanium. That is a rather extensive range of finishes for the Apple Watch Series 5, but it might get a bit confusing for consumers to identify exactly which one is best for their usage. But choice has never really hurt anyone, has it? The Watch Series 5 retains the 40mm and 44mm size options, and all existing accessories such as bands and straps will be compatible.

That being said, the Titanium Apple Watch Series 5 does feel incredibly light to wear around the wrist, and the finish is just gorgeous. The new line-up of bands and straps are equally great to look at.

The display on the Apple Watch Series 5 is essentially an LTPO display, where LTPO stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid. This is essentially an OLED display that is designed for low power consumption while remaining active in a way, all the time. The always-on display mode also isn’t some half-hearted attempt. The entire watch face that you choose is displayed complete with time and all complications, but at much lower brightness. That is till you lift up your wrist and tell the Apple Watch to light up its glorious screen.

There is a serious amount of smartness under the hood. There is a Compass mode that knows exactly which direction you are facing in, on the map. It will also make an emergency call, irrespective of where the wearer may be in the world, if it detects a fall and no movement for a minute. This does happen without the need for an iPhone and irrespective of which cellular operator you may have signed up for. Health tracking also gets updated, with cycle tracking and the noise app. The latter is quite effective in telling you if the ambient area is getting a tad too noisy and crossing the danger threshold for your health. Then there are Activity Trends, which tell you if you have been slacking off with your exercise routine.

With prices starting Rs 40,900 for the Apple Watch Series 5, you are truly splurging on getting yourself the best fitness wearable, the best smart device for your wrist and yes, something that shows you the time as well!

