The New Nokia 7 Plus is Here! Watch These Informative Yet Funny Unboxing Videos
Watch Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav and Robin Uthappa take turns unboxing the New Nokia 7 Plus in three unboxing videos narrated by Javed Jaffrey that will have you in Splits.
Nokia 7 Plus. (Image: Nokia India)
Watch Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav and Robin Uthappa take turns unboxing the New Nokia 7 Plus in three unboxing videos narrated by Javed Jaffrey that will have you in Splits.
Watch: Nokia 7 plus - Unboxing #1
The first video Talks about the Dual Lens Camera with Pro Mode. We see Kuldeep and Robin take turns using the Pro Mode and the Live Bokeh mode. Of course, Javed Jaffrey is heard punctuating it with humorous late eighties Bollywood references.
Watch: Nokia 7 plus - Unboxing #2
The second video has Javed Jaffrey commentating about the phone’s performance (4 GB RAM) and aluminium (series 6000) build with enthusiasm that would make Navjot Singh Sidhu proud. We also see Kuldeep Yadav enjoying a game on the device’s 6” Full HD display.
Watch: Nokia 7 plus - Unboxing #3
The third video has Kuldeep multitasking on the phone (no doubt helped by the massive two-day, 3800 mAh battery) while at the same time making himself a sandwich. What can’t this man do? In case you would like to check out the Nokia 7 Plus yourself, you can do so here
You can check out our review of the Nokia 7 Plus here
