The Next Apple AirPods Refresh Will Not Arrive before 2021

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the smartphone industry like never before, forcing big players to revamp their plans as well as delaying the launch of several flagship products. Apple however has weathered the storm relatively well and has managed to launch a variety of new products including the iPhone SE 2020, the new iPad Pro as well as new updates to the Mac range including the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Hence, it can be assumed that Apple has stayed well on its course to make 2020 quite an eventful year despite the coronavirus crisis.

Having said that, if a report by the Nikkei Asian Review is to be believed, then the Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly delayed the launch an updated version of the wireless AirPods due to the global health crisis. The news also aligns with a previous report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who suggested that the company will delay the mass production of the third-generation AirPods until the first half of 2021. Furthermore, Kuo also claimed that the mass production of the second-generation AirPods Pro will be delayed between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The report also comes at a time when a couple of days ago renowned tipster Jon Prosser, suggested that Apple has a new AirPods model “ready to ship”. However, he didn’t confirm any details on the same. If this is the case, it is unlikely that Apple would wait for another year to come out with a new model of the AirPods. The new cheaper Apple AirPods rumoured to be named as the AirPods Pro-Lite were expected to be announced in March this year, but the event was reportedly cancelled. There have also been rumours in the past that Apple is working on launching its first pair of premium wireless on-ear headphones.

