The Next Apple iPhone With 10x Optical Zoom May Again Reset Smartphone Photography Goalposts

It has previously been reported that Apple may bring a periscope lens on future iPhone models, which can enable up to 10x optical zoom. Now, another report says that Apple is working on a periscope lens that will not increase the thickness of the phone or the size of the camera bump. This was first reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who first saw supply chain indications of the plans last year, predicting that the technology could be used in 2022 iPhones.

A report in DigiTimes says that the next iPhone may include a Samsung periscope lens. The report says that Apple is looking to improve the camera setup of its next devices, and the way it wants to do so is by beefing up its camera's zooming capabilities. Further, the report says that rather than build the functionality by itself, Apple is looking to partner with South Korean manufacturers in order to make it a reality. While nothing is finalised yet, the report says that Apple may use a Samsung periscope lens.

A periscope lens uses a mirror to bend the light by 90 degrees. This allows for a greater optical zoom. How much optical zoom is something that the manufacturer will decide for itself. While a persicope lens means that Apple won't have to worry about a thicker iPhone, it still has to find space for whatever lens length the company chooses.

It is also being said that the next year's iPhone lineup will be an 'S' lineup. If so, it is unlikely that there will be any fundamental changes from this year's iPhone 12 series. If this is true, then Kuo's prediction of the 2022 iPhone coming with a periscope lens may be true.