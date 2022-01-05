The Next Big OnePlus Smartphone Is Here: All Details

OnePlus has made its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro official. The company earlier gave us our first official look at the upcoming flagship, and now it is teasing specifications of the smartphone in a phased manner. After it released official teaser images, the company has now announced the smartphone’s specifications that include a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, super-fast charging, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. The specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro were revealed by the company’s founder and CEO, Pete Lau. Let us take a look at some of key points about OnePlus’ latest flagship:

The OnePlus 10 Pro is much more than a sum of its parts. But for now, here are the specs. pic.twitter.com/iEQxgMWAkw— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 5, 2022

FIRST ONEPLUS SMARTPHONE WITH NEW QUALCOMM PROCESSOR

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This is the first OnePlus smartphone that will be powered by the new generation smartphone chipsets from Qualcomm that were announced last month. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be one of the first smartphone overall to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. It will be paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

FASTEST CHARGING SPEED EVER ON A ONEPLUS

The OnePlus 10 Pro will also come with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Using Oppo’s proprietary charging tech, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the fastest charging OnePlus smartphone ever. Before this, the fastest charging speed on a OnePlus smartphone was 65W. The OnePlus 10 Pro will also come with super fast 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery unit, Lau confirmed.

120HZ DISPLAY REMAINS

The OnePlus 10 Pro, like its predecessor, will come with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with an LTPO panel that will enable variable refresh rate. This helps the smartphone’s refresh rate to adapt to the content on the display, effectively saving battery and giving users a smooth display experience at the same time. OnePlus has said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with second-generation LTPO calibration.

OXYGENOS 12 OUTSIDE THE BOX

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 outside-the-box. The smartphone will come with OnePlus’ latest software that otherwise saw a buggy rollout to OnePlus 9 smartphones last year.

TRIPLE REAR CAMERA CO-DEVELOPED BY HASSLEBLAD

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a triple rear camera that will include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel shooter, and an 8-megapixel third lens. The company did not specify which lens is what, but this year’s cameras are also co-developed by Swedish camera make Hassleblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera module will also come with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with the second-generation Hassleblad camera for mobile. There will be a 32-megapixel front camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro, Lau confirmed in his announcement.

CONNECTIVITY FEATURES

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VoLTE, and VoWiFi, as announced by the company. More details on this are said to be revealed soon.

