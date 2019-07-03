The Next Major Windows 10 Update Will Be Faster, Easier and More Gradual
While apparently skipping on headlining features, the 19H2 update for Windows 10 will change the way Windows updates have been typically rolled out till date.
Microsoft is gearing up for the upcoming big update for Windows 10, but from what it seems, the update will not be big at all, by any means whatsoever. According to reports across the internet, the update itself will not bring anything major or significant, and just present performance and "quality" enhancements apart from enterprise features.
While it is highly doubtful that "quality enhancements" would be majorly perceivable, what will be noticeable is the change in the way Microsoft usually updates its operating system. From the 19H2 Windows 10 update that is scheduled for release some time this July, Microsoft will be shifting to a faster, more gradual update process that uses the servicing line even for the major updates.
This essentially means that even for a "major" update, the process will be similar to a normal security patch, which is rolled out quite frequently. However, you will need to have the May 2019 Windows 10 update installed in order to get the new update process. This may be the first straw in Microsoft's hat as it attempts to switch to an automatic, always-rolling background update structure for the future of Windows.
