Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Next Major Windows 10 Update Will Be Faster, Easier and More Gradual

While apparently skipping on headlining features, the 19H2 update for Windows 10 will change the way Windows updates have been typically rolled out till date.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Next Major Windows 10 Update Will Be Faster, Easier and More Gradual
While apparently skipping on headlining features, the 19H2 update for Windows 10 will change the way Windows updates have been typically rolled out till date.
Loading...

Microsoft is gearing up for the upcoming big update for Windows 10, but from what it seems, the update will not be big at all, by any means whatsoever. According to reports across the internet, the update itself will not bring anything major or significant, and just present performance and "quality" enhancements apart from enterprise features.

While it is highly doubtful that "quality enhancements" would be majorly perceivable, what will be noticeable is the change in the way Microsoft usually updates its operating system. From the 19H2 Windows 10 update that is scheduled for release some time this July, Microsoft will be shifting to a faster, more gradual update process that uses the servicing line even for the major updates.

This essentially means that even for a "major" update, the process will be similar to a normal security patch, which is rolled out quite frequently. However, you will need to have the May 2019 Windows 10 update installed in order to get the new update process. This may be the first straw in Microsoft's hat as it attempts to switch to an automatic, always-rolling background update structure for the future of Windows.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram