The Next Oppo Find X Phone Will Have More RAM Than Your PC
Reports suggest that a new Oppo Find X is on the way and that it will come with over double the RAM of the new iPhone XS.
The Next Oppo Find X Phone Will Have More RAM Than Your PC
With GizmoChina tipped off by a tweet, it appears that Chinese tech brand Oppo may be the first to release a smartphone with RAM in the double digits at 10GB and also 256GB of ROM, but companies like Vivo and ASUS may not be far behind. The tweet from Thursday shows an image of the Find X next to a picture of the specs from TENAA, a national Chinese agency regulating technology, where the addition of a 10MB option was made. No other details we changed, so we can expect the RAM to be the only difference between the new smartphone and the current version.
The Find X's 6.42-inch AMOLED screen has a 2340 x 1080 resolution which hides the 25MP front-facing camera and 3D face-scanning sensors that unlock the device. The dual rear cameras are 16 MP and 20 MP. The phone utilizes Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 process, so we can expect the same from the new variant.
If your iPhone or Anroid doesn't leave you with enough memory to function as a phone AND play Fortnite, you might want to give the newest version of the Find X a go.
OPPO Find X adds a 10GB RAM version, which will be the world's first 10GB RAM Smartphone. pic.twitter.com/ULdntw6X95— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2018
