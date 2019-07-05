The Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Cameras Will Launch in India Soon: Everything You Need to Know

The wait for the launch of Nokia 9 PureView in India is finally coming to an end, as HMD has teased the launch of the new phone in India soon. The announcement came in after months of speculation and uncertainty over its launch. The penta-camera smartphone was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year in February. In an official update on Twitter, Nokia Mobile India announced the unveiling of the phone with a teaser, writing, Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail.” While the tweet did not mention any official launch date, the details of the new Nokia 9 PureView can keep the users hooked. It is expected that the Nokia 9 PureView might be priced at approximately Rs 49,700, going by its US price of $699. The phone was available in the Midnight Blue variant.

The five-camera smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. The phone comes with the standard brick-like chassis, however it lacks a headphone jack. The phone has wireless charging built into it, which is a first for Nokia. For photos and videos, the phone has a penta-camera setup at the back, in which two lenses are regular RGB sensors with 12 MP resolution and f/1,8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. The cameras work in a single shot and can identify over 1,200 layers to make a detailed depth map for taking clearer photos. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera which can be used for face unlock. The phones come with Snapdragon 845 SoC processor, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. In addition, it has USB type-C port and is IP67 water resistant. The phone recently launched in Thailand, on July 2.