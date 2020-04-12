The Official OnePlus 8 Cases Have Leaked and They Look Brilliant

As we are getting closer to the official launch of the OnePlus 8 series, a set of leaks has now revealed the official phone cases. The company usually brings at least a couple of cases for every new smartphone it launches and there won't be any exceptions this time.

Now we already know how the new OnePlus 8 series is going to look like and numerous leaks have confirmed the hardware as well. And if you are planning to go either of the upcoming smartphones, here are some high-res photos of the cases to go with them. OnePlus is going to bring back its iconic sandstone finish for its case in Black, Smoky Purple and Cyan. Apart from that there are the Nylon, Karbon and transparent bumper cases.

#OnePlus8Series sure seem protective and cool!

-Snadstone Bumper Case in Black, Smoky Purple and Cyan

-Transparent Bumper Case

-Nylon Bumper Case

-Karbon Bumper Case#OnePlus8 #OnePlus8Pro #LeadwithSpeed pic.twitter.com/dTedrgUhD2 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 11, 2020

OnePlus is going to launch the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro on April 14. There is also a rumour that there might be an affordable variant as well as an all-new pair of Bullets Wireless Z headphones.

According to leaks, OnePlus is finally bringing IP68 certification. Considering how the company has gradually made its handsets pricier than before, the feature was a sore miss. Tipster Ishan Agarwal recently shared a list of specifications which confirms that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be fully waterproof. Sadly, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will not.

Agarwal’s list of specifications also confirms that both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, and possibly offer 5G. Both will come with AMOLED panels but the Pro will feature a larger 6.85-inch QHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Both will come with the option of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM memory options. Notably, the Pro will offer the new LPDDR5 RAM, while the other will continue to use LPDDR4X.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature four units at the back including two 48-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, it will sport a 16-megapixel camera. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will offer a 48-megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera on the back and a similar 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The good news is that the battery is going to see a decent jump. The OnePlus 8 is expected to come with a 4,300mAh rated battery and the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 4,510mAh battery. Sadly both the phones are mentioned to come with 30W Warp Charging, which is not quite fast anymore. The Pro variant is also going to feature wireless charging and the company will be introducing a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger.