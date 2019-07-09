The OnePlus 7 Pro Now Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update: Everything You Need to Know
Some of the highlight changes of the OxygenOS 9.5.9 include further improvement to the touch sensitivity of the display and optimized auto brightness setting, among others.
Your OnePlus 7 Pro is getting yet another update. The OxygenOS 9.5.9 update is now rolling out and this includes a bunch of performance improvements, bug fixes and some new features as well. In a way, this update could be categorized as the biggest that the OnePlus 7 Pro has received since launch, barring the camera improvements that were rolled out earlier. Some of the highlight changes of the OxygenOS 9.5.9 include further improvement to the touch sensitivity of the display, optimized auto brightness setting, addition of assistive lighting for Face Unlock and the June security patch.
There are further improvements bundles for the camera as well. OnePlus says that the new update will improve photo quality of the 48-megapixel JPG images in the Pro Mode, as well as the auto-focus is now faster than before.
This is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update.
System
Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
Smoother Visual effects
Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen - Face Unlock - Face Unlock assistive lighting)
Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings - Sound & vibration - Dolby Atmos - Earphone Adjustment - Earphone Sound Enhancement)
Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
General bug fixes and improvements
Camera
Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
Improved speed of auto-focus
Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode
The update is now being rolled out for the OnePlus 7 Pro globally, but don’t panic in case your phone doesn’t show the notification today itself as this is a phased rollout. It is good to see that OnePlus is regularly rolling out updates for each of its recent phones. In the past few days, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G have received OxygenOS updates too.
