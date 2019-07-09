The OnePlus 7 Pro Now Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update: Everything You Need to Know

Your OnePlus 7 Pro is getting yet another update. The OxygenOS 9.5.9 update is now rolling out and this includes a bunch of performance improvements, bug fixes and some new features as well. In a way, this update could be categorized as the biggest that the OnePlus 7 Pro has received since launch, barring the camera improvements that were rolled out earlier. Some of the highlight changes of the OxygenOS 9.5.9 include further improvement to the touch sensitivity of the display, optimized auto brightness setting, addition of assistive lighting for Face Unlock and the June security patch.

There are further improvements bundles for the camera as well. OnePlus says that the new update will improve photo quality of the 48-megapixel JPG images in the Pro Mode, as well as the auto-focus is now faster than before.

This is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update.

System

Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance

Smoother Visual effects

Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard

Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness

Optimized auto-switch of display resolution

Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off

Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications

Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen - Face Unlock - Face Unlock assistive lighting)

Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings - Sound & vibration - Dolby Atmos - Earphone Adjustment - Earphone Sound Enhancement)

Updated Android security patch to 2019.06

Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back

Improved speed of auto-focus

Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode

Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode

The update is now being rolled out for the OnePlus 7 Pro globally, but don’t panic in case your phone doesn’t show the notification today itself as this is a phased rollout. It is good to see that OnePlus is regularly rolling out updates for each of its recent phones. In the past few days, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G have received OxygenOS updates too.