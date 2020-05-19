The OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Flawed WIth X-Ray Bug, Company to Rollout Update Soon

OnePlus seems to have stumbled on a particular issue with its new handset, the OnePlus 8 Pro. The camera on the smartphone comes with a photochrom filter which apparently, can see through plastic and other thin materials including clothes just like an X-Ray. The ‘bug’ caught the attention of many and sparked privacy concerns all around.

The company has said in a statement that it will remove the accidental functionality from the device in an upcoming update. The camera filter is also going to temporarily disable the camera filter in HydrogenOS, the Chinese version of its operating system until an update is released. As for the global version of the phone, the company is choosing to leave it until the rolled out.

Additionally, the company has said that the filter cannot see through thick materials and has apologised for “creating privacy concerns and causing troubles for OnePlus users and other netizens.”

The special colour filter lens on the OnePlus 8 Pro was originally marketed as a way to click some unique photos with false-color camera filters on them. Just days ago, it was reported that the lens could also be used for infrared photography allowing people to see through thin materials like a t-shirt. Hopefully, the company can fix the issues before the handset goes on sale in India which is scheduled for May 29.

