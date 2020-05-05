The OnePlus 8 Pro’s Features and Pricing Makes It the Best Smartphone Of 2020

Here’s the good news you’ve been waiting to hear ever since the OnePlus 8 series was announced. The latest iterations of OnePlus 8 are finally available for pre-order on Amazon India. Yes, you can head over to the Amazon India store and pre-order your preferred OnePlus 8 device right away. And if you’re still wondering which version to pick up, allow us to make a compelling case for the OnePlus 8 Pro, whose pricing and features ensure that it’s going to the pick of smartphones in 2020.

FEATURES

There’s little doubt that the fully 5G-equipped OnePlus 8 Pro is a massive upgrade from almost every standpoint. Whether it’s the latest Snapdragon 865 processor or the buttery smooth 120Hz display on the 6.78-inch QHD+ screen or its quad-camera setup that is capable of stunning pictures and videos, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a flagship killer all right. So much so that most reviews are comparing the device to top models of other brands and finding OnePlus 8 Pro coming up trumps.

Not just these but OnePlus 8 Pro also gets wireless charging via its Warp Charge 30 wireless dock and IP68 dust and water-resistant certification that just turns it into a complete no-brainer for anyone looking for the best smartphone.

There is virtually no other smartphone in the market currently that boasts of all of these combined top-of-the-line specs. Even going by rumours and leaks of flagship phones to be released by other brands, it’s difficult to find a smartphone that matches these jaw-dropping specs. In short, the OnePlus 8 Pro is proof that good things come early when it comes to the best smartphone of 2020.

PRICING

You would imagine that with so many features stacked to the brim, the flagship device of the global smartphone brand would be priced in line with other flagship models. But this is where OnePlus’ motto of ‘Never Settle’ with its original claim of being a flagship killer comes to the fore. Indeed, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s pricing in India is the lowest in the world, a testament to the company’s commitment to its Indian fans.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has two models with the base version priced at just INR 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage model with options of Onyx Black and Glacial Green to choose from. The other variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage along with an extra colour option in the form of Ultramarine Blue and is priced at INR 59,999.

FINAL VERDICT

That’s correct, you get the highest priced variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro at a fraction of the top variants from other brands, except for more features and power packed into your device. When you can get the best features at the best price, it’s safe to say you’ve found the best smartphone money can buy in 2020 in the form of OnePlus 8 Pro.

Sign up on the Amazon India page to pre-order your preferred OnePlus 8 Pro device. If you pre-order before May 10, Amazon India will give you a gift voucher of INR 1000 for your purchase, taking the price further down. Alternately, also keep an eye out for availability on the official OnePlus store.

The writer is an independent Journalist.