The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation have confirmed that the upcoming PUBG Mobile Star Challenge global finals will take place in Dubai later this month. The new event will take place at the Festival Arena in Dubai from 29 November to 1 December. The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is being billed as the game's first official eSports festival. The winning team at the event will take home from a prize purse of $400,000.The minimum requirements to participate in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is that players must have more than 1,000 fans or followers across specified streaming platforms and social but can form a squad of up to three other players. The finals will see the top 20 teams from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan, Korea, and China to participate in the Global Finals at Dubai. More than 15,000 teams had applied to be a part of the challenge.It was in September that video game publisher PUBG Corporation has announced another global PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds tournament, called the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. This comes just a month after the Player Well Known tournament. This included teams from six regions—North America, South America, Europe, Korea and Japan, China, as well as the rest of Asia. At the time, the price purse was supposedly $600,000. PlayersUnknown's Battlegrounds, also popularly known as PUBG, is a massively popular game title. It is developed by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean gaming company Bluehole, and was released in March last year. The online multiplayer battle royale game is available on Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows computing devices and Microsoft Xbox One gaming console. PUBG Mobile has been downloaded over 100 million times since it first became available.At present, it is a massive battle between two multiplayer battle royale titles—PUBG and Fortnite, the latter developed by Epic Games and is available for Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows computing devices, Microsoft Xbox One gaming console as well as the Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4 and macOS computing devices. Both games are free to download and play, with optional in-app purchases.The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is a part of a larger plan set in place by PUBG Corp., with greater focus on regional eSports pro leagues as well as revenue sharing. According to the plans in place, PUBG Corp plans to begin professional leagues in North America, Europe, Korea, and China next year, with potential for expansion into other regions from the year 2020 onwards. Each pro league season will culminate into an annual world championship, which will see the best teams from each region compete against each other.