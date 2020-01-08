The Razer Tomahawk Modular Gaming PC Takes Less Than 60 Seconds to Assemble

Razer is known for its premium gaming products ranging from accessories to laptops and even smartphones. This year at CES 2020, the company has announced a new modular gaming PC. Called the Tomahawk, it is Razer’s first attempt to make a gaming machine that offers such a small footprint and is also one of the first Intel NUC-based systems from the company.

The Tomahawk consists of a portable chassis, along with a slide in-tray and a power supply. The tray has PCIe slots to accommodate the Intel NUC and a full-sized graphics card, so you can go all the way to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. The new Intel NUC is basically a small motherboard preinstalled with the processor and a cooling fan along with slots for memory and M.2 based SSDs. Just push them in, hook up the power connectors from the power supply, and that’s it! There is a mesh finish on top of the chassis which will also offer space to install two fans.

Its a really simple and elegant solution and definitely great for people who are scared of assembling desktop PCs. There is no hassle of complicated wires or connectors and the chassis itself is very sleek offering 10 liters of capacity. In fact, it looks a lot like an external GPU enclosure. Razer hasn’t finalised on a configuration but has said that it will ship the Tomahawk in June. Customers should be prepared with about $2,000 (Rs 1,44,000 approx) which will give them an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an undisclosed RTX 20-series GPU. The maximum configuration that one can opt for includes a Core i9 with 64GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super. Notably, the Intel processors on these NUC cards are mobile CPUs that one would see on gaming laptops, but it seems like a fair trade-off considering you can use a full-sized desktop GPU in a case that will take much smaller space on your desk.

