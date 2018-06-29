English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
These are the first headphones under The Rock's partnership with Under Armour.
UA Project Rock Headphones. (Image: Under Armour)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in collaboration with sports brand Under Armour, has launched a new pair of sweat-proof wireless headphones called the 'Project Rock' headphones. The Bluetooth headphones have been launched at a price of around Rs 18,000 and for now, are available on Under Armour’s official website. The availability of the headphones to the Indian market has not been announced yet.
As a highlight, The Rock’s bull symbol has been carved on both the sides of the UA Project Rock headphones. The headphones also come with Control buttons including a power key, volume keys and a 3.5mm audio jack. The headphone also carries encouraging words like “blood, sweat, respect” etched on the headband. The wireless headphones are available in black colour and feature the company’s ‘SuperVent’ ear cushions which are removable as well as hand washable.
The UA Rock Project headphones claim a battery life of up to 16 hours. The company also states that up to one hour of music playback can be attained with a five minute ‘Speed Charge’. For extra bass, the headphones feature JBL Charged Sound and also come with ‘Talk-Thru’ technology to reduce the music volume and turn on noise-cancelling mics to enable talking without headphones removal.
Further, the headphone's mics can be used for voice commands to Apple’s Siri and Google Now. For connectivity, the UA Project Rock headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 as well as MicroUSB. The UA Rock Project headphones are the first gadget under The Rock’s partnership with UA.
