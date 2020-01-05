The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone

Now that Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have the new prepaid recharge packs lined-up, the competition between the three big telecom companies in India can well and truly resume. If you are looking for a recharge option that has a validity of around a month, chances are, you won’t find options priced lower than the Rs 149 recharge pack on Reliance Jio, the Rs 149 pack on Vodafone Idea and the Rs 149 pack on Airtel. Good then, because the competition starts off on a level playing field. But as a subscriber, which pack offers you more than the rivals?

The Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls as well as a fair usage policy (FUP) of 300 minutes for calls made outside the Jio network—these calls will be charged at Rs 0.06 per minute once the FUP limit is exhausted. If you are more interested in the data bit, the Reliance Jio plan bundles 1GB data per day. There are 100 SMS per day as well. However, important to note that this plan has a validity of 24 days. You also get bundled subscriptions for Jio apps, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

The Airtel Rs 149 recharge option offers unlimited voice calls, irrespective of whichever network you are calling—be it a local call, an STD call or on national roaming. There is no FUP for calls made outside the Airtel network. This plan has a validity of 28-days, but you might want to note that this plan offers a flat 2GB of data for the entire validity period. You do get 300 SMS per day. The value-adds include the subscription to the Airtel Xstream video streaming service that includes more than 370 Live TV channels and more than 10000 movies, as well as the Wynk Music streaming platform. If you want 1GB data per day on Airtel, you need to pay for the Rs 219 recharge pack, which also offers Rs 150 cashback on the purchase of a new FASTag.

Vodafone Idea also has a recharge option priced at Rs 149. This plan also offers totally unlimited voice calls to any network in India, with no FUP for calls made outside the Vodafone network. This plan is valid for 28-days. Just like the Airtel recharge plan, the Vodafone Idea Rs 149 recharge option also bundles 2GB of data for the entire validity period, as well as 300 SMS per day. You also get subscription for the Vodafone Play streaming platform and a Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 per year. If you want 1GB data per day on Vodafone Idea, you need to pay for the Rs 219 recharge pack, while the rest of the value-adds remain the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.