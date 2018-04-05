English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Rs 2000 Crore Bitcoin Fraud: Over 8,000 People Duped, Delhi ‘Entrepreneur’ Arrested
Bitcoin entrepreneur Amit Bhardwaj had started an online retail marketplace accepting Bitcoin in India in 2014.
The Pune Police had traced Bhardwaj to Bangkok. (Representative Image.)
Delhi-based Bitcoin entrepreneur Amit Bhardwaj was arrested by the Pune Police from the Delhi Airport on allegations of duping 8,000 people across the country for a total of Rs 2,000 crore. This arrest was followed after seven associates of Bhardwaj were arrested earlier. The Pune Police had traced Bhardwaj to Bangkok.
Bhardwaj had started an online retail marketplace accepting Bitcoin in India in 2014. “He owns a chain of bitcoin mining operations, notable among them are Gain bitcoin- which claims to have set up bitcoin mining operations in China, GB Miners, located in Hong Kong and the recently launched, MCAP,” according to a report by The Indian Express. The arrest of Bhardwaj was aided by a tip-off by local Bangkok agencies dealing with him.
As per the report, Bhardwaj “had set up an elaborate Multi-Level marketing scam by luring investors to hand him bitcoins in the promise of higher returns.” He promised Bitcoin investors of a 10 percent return. “Bhardwaj also offered another option where he promised to facilitate bitcoin mining hardware to the investors, who may then mine their own bitcoins,” added The Indian Express report.
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
