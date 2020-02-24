The Samsung Galaxy A71 is Now on Sale For Rs 29,999; Prism Crush Blue Looks Quite Cool

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now on sale in India. The newest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy A series smartphone line-up in India is priced at Rs 29,999. There is only one variant on sale at present, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new Galaxy A71 comes as an update to the Galaxy A70 offering a premium design including an Infinity-O AMOLED display and a glossy finish at the back. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and features a large 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone was launched in Vietnam back in December in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, and now available in India as well. It will only be offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now available at retail stores across India, the Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com online store, and on shopping websites. The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup that makes use of a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture macro lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

There is 128GB of onboard storage with the option to add a microSD card of up to 512GB. Rest of the features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. There is a large 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

