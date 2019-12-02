The Samsung Galaxy S11+ Camera Design May Not be As Messy as Renders Suggest

The renders and specifications of Samsung Galaxy S11+ leaked by Steve Hemmerst a few days ago showed that the upcoming device is expected to sport five rear cameras. The leaked images showed that the cameras were not arranged in a symmetrical manner and were instead scattered around the camera module. Now, Ice Universe on its Twitter handle claims that "definitely" the rendering of Samsung Galaxy S11+ "is wrong, or that the key parts are wrong". In another Tweet, he says that "the sensor area of the real S11+ is neat and not so messy." He further claims that the real design of Galaxy 11+ is more beautiful than the renders.

I can definitely say that this Galaxy S11+ rendering is wrong, or that the key parts are wrong, the real design is more beautiful than this. I don't blame Onleaks, maybe the CAD drawing he got is wrong, thank him for his efforts and efforts. Let's keep waiting. pic.twitter.com/Ax33G2ydkI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2019

Ice Universe said, "All 5x optical zoom lens openings are square (for greater light input), and this is an error in the S11+ rendering: we did not find the square opening."

All 5x optical zoom lens openings are square (for greater light input), and this is an error in the S11+ rendering: we did not find the square opening. In addition, the sensor area of the real S11+ is neat and not so messy. pic.twitter.com/PqupDwoxrt — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 28, 2019

According to an earlier report, the primary sensor sitting in the centre is likely to offer a 108-megapixel resolution. The camera placed in the corner on the top-right is likely to have an improved ultra-wide-angle sensor. The lower right side will feature two small holes, likely for a new laser autofocus system. Right below there is another camera which could be the rumoured 3D Time-of-Flight camera for enhanced portrait photography as well as AR content. The camera setup is also expected to have an LED flash while two other cameras are likely to be placed at the left corner.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ will also feature an Infinity-O display with a punch hole at the centre, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The device is likely to come with slim side bezels and compact chin. The upcoming phone by the Samsung is likely to weigh 166.9x76x8.8mm and may have an aluminium frame, USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, a power button and volume rocker on the right and a few microphones. There is, however, no headphone jack.

As for the hardware, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to come powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 internationally and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 in the US. The chipsets are expected to be coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. The Galaxy S11+ is expected to come with Android 10 and One UI 2.1, a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 5G support as standard.

