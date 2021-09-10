The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched

Samsung has refreshed its Wide-smartphone series in South Korea with the new Samsung Galaxy Wide 5. The new device comes equipped with 5G connectivity, and there’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard that is touted to offer a full day battery. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 is expected to launch in other markets under a different moniker. Samsung recently launched an ‘affordable 5G’ phone in India dubbed Galaxy M32 5G. It is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, similar to the price point of the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display, which is essentially a waterdrop notch. The display also has a considerable chin. Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that powers several budget 5G-enabled smartphones such as Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 85G, and more. The chipset comes paired with 6GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has dual-SIM slots and runs on Android 11 with a custom skin on top. Customers can also expand the internal storage with a microSD card slot up to 1TB. The triple rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 comes inside a distinct square-shaped camera module. The rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone comes pre-loaded with modes like portrait mode, night mode and more.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and there is a 5,000mAh battery on board. Its price in South Kore is set at KRW 4,49,900, which is roughly Rs 28,200 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Customers can choose the phone in Black, White, and Blue colour options. The phone is up for sale on the SK Telecom site with the model number SM-E426S. Interestingly, the same model number is reportedly attached with Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, rumoured to launch in India soon.

