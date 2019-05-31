Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

The SD Association Welcomes Huawei Back Into The Fold, At Least For Now

Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had ejected the company from its membership list.

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The SD Association Welcomes Huawei Back Into The Fold, At Least For Now
Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had ejected the company from its membership list.
Loading...
Chinese tech giant Huawei has been reinstated in the SD Association's website, days after its name got removed from the portal in the wake of the recent US ban. The move clearly suggests that the smartphone giant is cleared to use one significant technology standard in its upcoming handsets. Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had ejected the company from its membership list.

"The SD Association's membership list now includes the Chinese manufacturer once again. A Huawei representative confirmed the news, but declined to provide more details," the Android Authority reported. "We've also contacted the SD Association to confirm Huawei's reinstatement, and will update the article when they get back to us," it said. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) -- the world's largest contract chipset maker -- has announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for Kirin 985 chipset. The top-notch Kirin 985 chipset would likely feature in Huawei's flagship Mate 30.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram