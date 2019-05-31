English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The SD Association Welcomes Huawei Back Into The Fold, At Least For Now
Chinese tech giant Huawei has been reinstated in the SD Association's website, days after its name got removed from the portal in the wake of the recent US ban. The move clearly suggests that the smartphone giant is cleared to use one significant technology standard in its upcoming handsets. Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had ejected the company from its membership list.
"The SD Association's membership list now includes the Chinese manufacturer once again. A Huawei representative confirmed the news, but declined to provide more details," the Android Authority reported. "We've also contacted the SD Association to confirm Huawei's reinstatement, and will update the article when they get back to us," it said. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) -- the world's largest contract chipset maker -- has announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for Kirin 985 chipset. The top-notch Kirin 985 chipset would likely feature in Huawei's flagship Mate 30.
