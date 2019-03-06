English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Sharp RoBoHon Smartphone Concept is Incredibly Creepy And Yet Very Cute
What to the traditional phone makers do when they want to make a product that stands apart from the crowd? They slim down the bezels, make the phones taller or even reintroduce the flip phone format. Sharp, the Japanese tech giant, has a slightly different take on well, being different. The RoBoHon is a robot smartphone concept that can be your phone, your virtual assistant and your companion. Users in Japan can now place their preorders for the Sharp RoBoHon—it is priced at $1800 (around Rs 1,27,000) and then you pay an additional $6 per month for the voice recognition features.
The Sharp RoBoHon is about 20 centimeters tall and weighs 390 grams, complete with the robot personality that includes arms that can wave around and legs that allow it to walk around too. You will mostly control this phone via voice, but there is a 2-inch display as well on the back for more complicated tasks. It will make phone calls, will read out your message and let you reply back by simply saying out what you want to send, lets you take selfies and even has a built-in projector. The Sharp RoBoHon will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, which isn’t exactly the most cutting edge—but safe to say, you won’t be running benchmarks on this cute phone.
You can choose to have the 3G/LTE mobile data capabilities in the Sharp RoBoHon as well.
Sharp rarely sells phones outside Japan, so safe to assume that this won’t be on your list for consideration when you are to choose between an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy S10 as your next phone.
