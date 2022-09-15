Rumors and speculation about smartphones has become a thing of routine now. And now that the iPhone 14 Series has just been out for a week, there are already speculations swirling about Apple’s upcoming major move. Reputable experts like Mark Gurman (Bloomberg) and Ming Chi Kuo have predicted that the Pro Max variant, which might significantly differ from the vanilla models, could probably alter its name to incorporate the word “Ultra” starting as early as next year.

We may have already seen the seeds of this being planted at the ‘Far out’ event last week, when Apple revealed the iPhone 14 Series. Apple iPhone 14 retains the same A15 processor that initially debuted with the iPhone 13 models, with the new A16 reserved for the Pro variants only. This is a clear step towards creating a significant difference between the standard and Pro, or perhaps, ‘Ultra’ from next year forward.

Evidently, the ‘Ultra’ moniker has already come into being with this year’s Apple Watch Ultra, offering a high-end experience for a niche market. Now, Apple, evidently, does like to differentiate between its offerings by creating a big enough price parity. The Watch Ultra retains the everything the Series 8 offers while offering niche features like the Oceanic + app for divers. However, the added durability and features do cost significantly more as the Watch Ultra costs Rs 89,990 in India compared to Rs 45,900 for the entry level Series 8 watch.

Furthermore, iPhone 14 Series was subjected to speculation surrounding a price hike but nothing or that sort happened this year, with price staying the same in US. We might see Apple doing the deed later, when the so called “iPhone Ultra” hits the market.

