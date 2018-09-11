The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders

Apple is all set to launch a series of new devices the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Plus and the iPhone Xc on September 12 in California. Now, It has been reported that the iPhone 9 and iPhone XS have secretly gone pre-orders via a Romanian website named Quickmobile. QuickMobile lists prices for all the new iPhone models, even though they’re not officially taking preorders until September 14.All of the models are shown in black and white options, though the rumored brightly-colored variants of the "iPhone 9" are not present on the site. The iPhone Xs is listed in 512GB/256GB/64GB storage capacities in Black and White colour options, priced at 6499 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,16,975), 5649 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,01,676), 4849 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 87,000), respectively. The iPhone Xs Plus (Max) is also listed in 512GB/256GB/64GB storage capacities in Black and White colour options, priced at 6999 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,25,975), 6199 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,11,576), 5399 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 97,177), respectively.It is unclear if the retailer's leaks stem from information provided by Apple, but it is also entirely plausible that the store has produced the pages under its own initiative, based on speculation and reports about the incoming iPhone refresh.Earlier Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan suggested that the iPhone XS Plus will start at price of $1,049 (approximately Rs 75,000), the iPhone XS at $999 (approximately Rs 71,000) and a new large-screen LCD version at $799 (around Rs 57,000). KeyBanc Capital Markets and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that the iPhone 9's price tag to fall squarely between the $699 iPhone 8 and $799 iPhone 8 Plus at $750.