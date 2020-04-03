The Virus And Face With a Mask Are The Most Popular Emojis in COVID Conversations

At times, words cannot describe your feelings about the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and what it has meant for us all. Sometimes, when words fail, we use emojis. Or when we are lazy, we use emojis. It turns out that the microbe emoji, which looks a lot like a virus, and the face with the medical mask are two of the most popular emojis floating on instant messages and social media posts around the world. And there are many COVID related posts, as millions around the world at sitting at home. Some working and some not so much. Somehow, Face With Tears of Joy emoji was also incredibly popular in COVID related tweets. One would however understand the popularity if the Folded Hands emoji perhaps to signify a prayer, the Italy flag considering the conversations around the spread of Coronavirus in the country and the red circle as a warning perhaps.

The good folks over at Emojipedia sampled more than 2,00,000 tweets that discussed the Coronavirus, to determine the most popular emojis. Thy also selected twelve emojis included Face with Medical Mask, Nauseated Face, Face Vomiting, Sneezing Face, Face with Thermometer, Face with Head-Bandage, Ambulance, Pill, Syringe, Microbe, Soap and Sponge and further sampled 49,261 tweets that included at least one of these. This wide range of emojis signify pretty much most thoughts we may have about the Coronavirus. “Of the assessed tweets, use of Face with Medical Mask and Microbe showed the higher percentage match, indicating that these emojis were most focussed on discussing Coronavirus or COVID,” says the Emojipedia report.

