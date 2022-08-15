The Wait For 5G is Over; Digital India Will Reach Every Village Now: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from Red Fort in New Delhi as India completed its 75th year of Independence mentioned that the “wait for 5G is over, digital India will now reach every village”. He also said that with the digital India push, we are now seeing digital entrepreneurs from villages.

“Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities,” said PM Modi.

He further said, “In coming years,we’ve to focus on ‘Panchpran’- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third,be proud of our legacy; Fourth,strength of unity & Fifth,duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs.”

WATCH VIDEO: Made-In-India Anti-Drone System Deployed Near Red Fort Ahead of Independence Day

Talking about the growth mindset of India, PM Modi said, “India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here