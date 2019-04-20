English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Week in Social Media Updates: Hide Like Count on Instagram, Screen-Sharing For Skype, New emojis on Twitter
What changes will you be seeing after this week's round of social media platform updates? Mobile screen-sharing on Skype, a new set of emojis on Twitter, and (possibly) a hidden like count on Instagram.
The Week in Social Media Updates: Hide Like Count on Instagram, Screen-Sharing For Skype, New emojis on Twitter
Loading...
The most popular apps and social media platforms get updated regularly to bring new features and goodies to users. Here's a summary of changes you'll be seeing in the near future if you don't already:
Skype
Late last week, Microsoft announced that a new mobile screen-sharing feature has been added to the latest Skype Insider build. Though the tool is only available for beta testers right now, it's likely that it will officially roll out soon considering that the recently-launched 50-person video chat feature was in beta for less than a month.
Twitter
In honor of the upcoming release of "The Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Twitter has launched 40 Avengers-themed emojis including Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel.
YouTube
On Thursday, Amazon announced that YouTube apps will be returning to Fire TV devices after being removed over a year ago. Compatibility will return "later this year."
Instagram
Also on Thursday, social media reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong reported that Instagram is testing a feature that hides the like count from audiences. According to her investigation, Instagram states that this could come to the application in an attempt to encourage users to "focus on what [they] share, not how many likes [their] posts get." Whether this change will roll out to the official platform is unknown.
Skype
Late last week, Microsoft announced that a new mobile screen-sharing feature has been added to the latest Skype Insider build. Though the tool is only available for beta testers right now, it's likely that it will officially roll out soon considering that the recently-launched 50-person video chat feature was in beta for less than a month.
In honor of the upcoming release of "The Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Twitter has launched 40 Avengers-themed emojis including Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel.
Discover all 40 of the Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame Twitter emojis by @100Soft! pic.twitter.com/mPgIWkZnRJ— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 16, 2019
YouTube
On Thursday, Amazon announced that YouTube apps will be returning to Fire TV devices after being removed over a year ago. Compatibility will return "later this year."
Also on Thursday, social media reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong reported that Instagram is testing a feature that hides the like count from audiences. According to her investigation, Instagram states that this could come to the application in an attempt to encourage users to "focus on what [they] share, not how many likes [their] posts get." Whether this change will roll out to the official platform is unknown.
Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences,— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 18, 2019
as stated in the app: "We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get" pic.twitter.com/MN7woHowVN
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen
- Dabangg isn't James Bond Series Where You Can Replace Lead, It's Solely Dependent on Salman: Arbaaz
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Pretends to Avoid Mankad by Narine in Hilarious Fashion
- Pilot Dead as Twin-Engine Plane Crashes at Fullerton Airport, Bursts into Fire - Watch Video
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results