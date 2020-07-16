The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is an Android TV Alternative to Amazon's Fire TV Stick: All Details Here

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the new Mi TV Stick - a portable Android TV device that comes packed with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support as well as a Bluetooth remote control. To recall, the Mi TV Stick was subject to a number of leaks and was first teased in May with Xiaomi finally launching it yesterday during its online global ecosystem product launch. While Xiaomi is yet to disclose the availability details of the Mi TV Stick, the price for the single 1080p variant of the device has been set at 39.99 euros (~ Rs 3,499) and comes in black colour option. Furthermore, Xiaomi has not dropped any hints on if and when it plans to launch the Mi TV Stick in India.

#MiTVStick comes with a Chromecast built in.We’ve even included a bluetooth remote controller! pic.twitter.com/LJwmnN3K63 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2020

Mi TV Stick Specifications

The Mi TV Stick which is probably Xiaomi's answer to Amazon's Fire TV Stick and other similar devices, offers a full-HD 1080x1920 pixel resolution at 60fps, along with quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Mi TV Stick also supports Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound, however, there's no mention of Dolby Atmos. The device runs on the Android TV operating system and customers buying it will get pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime apps that can be accessed via dedicated buttons on the MI TV Stick remote. Besides, the remote also sports a microphone which will help users to communicate with the Google Assistant voice functionality.