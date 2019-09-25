There Are 900 Million Computing Devices That Are Running Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that the Windows 10 operating system is now being used on over 900 million devices globally. That’s a massive jump considering that it had been installed on more than 800 million devices in March, which was up from 700 million devices in September 2018. The number includes standard Windows 10 desktops and laptops, as well as the Xbox and niche devices like the Surface Hub and Microsoft’s HoloLens. Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of the Modern Life, Search and Devices group at Microsoft, tweeted about the milestone, saying that Microsoft added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before.

#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation—with more to come next week! https://t.co/G3CRdkFoPT pic.twitter.com/38fKk50IEH — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) September 24, 2019

“From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation -- with more to come next week!” Mehdi added. With the kind of growth rate seen in Windows 10 installations, it would likely hit the 1-billion mark sometime in 2020. Interestingly, Microsoft had once thought that Windows 10 would reach that milestone in 2018 itself. Windows 10 installation may also get a boost as Windows 7 is finally heading to its support end of life. Individuals and businesses using the older Windows 7 would now have to compulsorily start upgrading and migrating to Windows 10.

Incidentally, the announcement of the Windows 10 milestone comes the same day when Microsoft advised Windows users to install an “emergency” out-of-band security patch after it discovered a security flaw in some versions of Internet Explorer that could allow an attacker to remotely run malicious code on an affected device.

