There Might Still be Time For a OnePlus 7T Gold Variant; We say, Make it

A new image of the OnePlus 7T has surfaced from the depths of the World Wide Web, which shows the popular smartphone in a shade of gold. OnePlus product designer Hao Ran took to a Chinese networking site to tease users with an image of the unreleased OnePlus 7T gold model. At the moment, the OnePlus 7T is sold in two colours, which are Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. It is believed that this gold colour was not the only one that did not make it through the review process and into the market, as the team looked at dozens of colours before settling on the two that are available in the market. Could we still see a gold version of the OnePlus 7T? Unlikely. But we hope OnePlus does give this a reconsideration, assuming it passes the quality checks this time around.

The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch display size as well as 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has triple cameras at the back as well as a slightly larger battery. There are two varieties of the OnePlus 7T available. One has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while there is another higher spec version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Furthermore, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94mm vertically and is thinner than other smartphones in the same category. The OnePlus 7T weighs 190 grams and has a Frosted glass finish on the back. It has a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor under the hood.

