There Were Supposed to be no Updates For Windows 7, But Microsoft Will Fix This Bug

Earlier this month, Microsoft had rolled out what was expected to be the last set of updates and patches for the Windows 7 operating system. It was said that after more than 10 years of service, Microsoft will no longer release patches for all Windows 7 users, unless they are the enterprise users who are willing to shell out a lot of money and resist upgrading their PCs to the newer Windows 10 for whatever reason. However, it seems that Windows 7 was destined for one more software patch, to fix something Microsoft broke in the first place—your desktop wallpaper. The update will be available for all Windows 7 users, which in a way also means an extension of the end-of-service deadline for one of the most popular PC operating systems ever.

“After installing KB4534310, your desktop wallpaper might display as black when set to Stretch,” Microsoft’s support documentation states. Apparently, this bug is only impacting wallpapers when set to stretch mode, and there are no issues in the fit, fill, center and tile display options. This did pose a problem for Microsoft, which had said that users who now want Windows 7 updates will have to pay an annual fee—but that would have meant making people pay to fix a bug that Microsoft had introduced in the first place. This isn't the first time its happening. Microsoft also regularly released critical fixes for Windows XP long after its service period had ended.

Microsoft has the Extended Security Updates (ESU) to keep these business and enterprise focused versions of Windows 7 secure and running, at least for the near future. Large organizations usually run the Windows 7 Enterprise edition, and the extended updates for this cost around $25 per machine. Remember, this will be $50 per device in 2021 and will be further revised to $100 in 2022. Then there is Windows 7 Pro users, which is usually used by smaller businesses, home and home office users as well as startups. The extended updates for this version of Windows 7 will cost around $50 per machine. Remember though, this will increase to $100 in 2021 and then to $200 in 2022.

