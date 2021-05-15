There's a Black PS5 Controller Now: Sony Launches Matter Black and Red DualSense Controllers

The PlayStation 5‘s DualSense controller is one of the most talked-upon feature on the latest generation Sony console. Now, Sony has announced two new colours for the DualSense controller including a Cosmic Red and a Midnight Black colourway. Sony will start selling the two new controllers globally starting next month. The new DualSense colours are inspired by the galaxy. Sony, in a blog post said that the Cosmic Red controller is inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos. The Midnight Black colourway, on the other hand, “reflects how we view space through the night sky." The two new colours add to the default black and white colourway of the console.

The new colours come with a matte finish and the white part of the standard DualSense controller has been replaced with red on the Cosmic Red and black on Midnight Black variants. The blue light around the touchpad remains the same, as well as the analogs and the part below the touch pad that is black in the standard DualSense controller as well. The new controllers don’t offer any additional features as well. Sony has not shared the exact launch date for the new DualSense controllers, but said that they will be available globally starting next month and the exact date will vary by location.

Pricing details are also not known yet, but it can be expected that the new controllers may be slightly pricier than the standard DualSense controller. The new controllers can also be launched at the same price. The DualSense is priced at Rs 5,990 in India.

This comes after a listing on a Sony Center website showed that the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders starting May 17. This is for the standard edition priced at Rs 49,990 in India.

