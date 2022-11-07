There’s A New App Which Lets You Share Files Across Android, iOS, And PCs: All Details

File transfer is a vital tool for many people, but it has been a big hassle when you transfer files between different platforms and devices. Samsung seems to understand that and now it has come out with a solution for this issue. Its new app called Dropship has launched in South Korea for those using its Galaxy phones and devices.

It allows users to share files with other Android phone users, iOS users and PC users as well. The Dropship app comes via Samsung’s Good Lock Labs in its home market. This file transfer tool will work on the latest One UI 5.0 version which is built over the Android 13 operating system.

Samsung will ask for users to download the Dropship app from the Galaxy app store, which is only available to those who sign up for an account with Samsung. Samsung says Dropship supports OneDrive, Google Drive, Samsung Gallery and Google Photos app.

Samsung is making the file transfer process simpler with the use of a QR code. Whenever the user wants to share a file, they can create and customised QR code with a time limit on its download. The person you share the code with can scan it and download the file.

However, Samsung has put a file size limit on the file transfer, which is capped at 5GB per day. The company is clearly ensuring that heavy file transfers don’t happen through the app, and users consider other file transfer apps for such purposes.

Samsung is bringing the Dropship app to its users in South Korea for now, but it would be surprising if the company doesn’t ship it globally in the coming months. It is possible that Samsung wants to test the waters in its home market with the app for now.

And once all the bugs are fixed and the transfers happen smoothly, Samsung could release Dropship for other countries as well. It could be a Galaxy-exclusive feature like Samsung Pay for some time, which appeals to the company and its prospective buyers.

