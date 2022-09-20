These 17 Smartphones From Xiaomi, Redmi Are Getting A Discount of Up To Rs 17,500

Xiaomi has announced its special discount sale which gives you the chance to buy any of 17 smartphone models from the brand or Redmi with discounts up to Rs 17,500. You can get the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone for just Rs 45,999 during this sale. The company is also offering special discounts on its RedmiBook and Mi Ultrabook laptop range, and you can get them for under Rs 30,000 in the market.

As we mentioned, the list is big, as Xiaomi is offering over 17 products that range from smartphones, to laptops, wireless earbuds and even its smart home devices. Here is the full list of the products that Xiaomi is offering and the discounts you can get for buying them. The 17 smartphone models includes the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi K50i, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10 and more.

Xiaomi Special Sale Discount Offers

Xiaomi has offered discounts on its entire range of phones, smart TV, laptop, and smart devices. The company says the discount amount Includes bank offers – ICICI, Kotak, BoB, IndusInd, SBI & payment partners like Paytm, Zest, OlaMoney. Here are some of the deals that are worth going for.

Xiaomi 12 Pro – 8/256 GB

Selling price – Rs 62,999

Discount – Rs 17,500

Effective price – 45,499

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 6/128 GB

Selling price – Rs 26,999

Discount – Rs 7,000

Effective price – Rs 19,999

Redmi K50i 6/64 GB

Selling price – Rs 25,999

Discount – Rs 6,000

Effective price – Rs 19,999

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G 6/128 GB

Selling price – Rs 20,999

Discount – Rs 4,000

Effective price – Rs 16999

RedmiBook 15

Selling price – Rs 41,999

Discount – Rs 13,000

Effective price – Rs 28,999

Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 16/512 GB

Selling price – Rs 63,999

Discount – Rs 8,000

Selling price – Rs 55,999

Xiaomi Pad 5 6/128 GB

Selling price – Rs 26,999

Discount – Rs 4,000

Effective price – Rs 22,999

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro

Selling price – Rs 29,999

Discount – Rs 6000

Effective price – Rs 23,999

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Selling price – Rs 2,999

Discount – Rs 1,500

Effective price – Rs 1,499

Redmi Smart TV X series 43-inch

Selling price – Rs 28,999

Discount – Rs 6,000

Effective price – Rs 22,999

