These 20 Startups Across India Will Get ‘Google Help’

Google India has announced its sixth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator. A total of 20 startups were chosen from over 700 applicants following an intensive selection process.

The selected startups are spread across India and according to Google, 35% of them are women-led startups. The selected list comprises a mix of B2B & B2C startups between Seed and Series A stages and spans across education, healthcare, finance, media and retail.

These startups now join the growing portfolio of 96 Google for Startups Accelerator startups in India.

“India is home to the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, and the year 2021 saw several Indian unicorns successfully list on the Indian markets, signalling a coming of age for young technology companies in the country,” said Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, Developer Relations, Google India.

“Our mission at Google for Startups India is to help young startup teams focus on their key business and technology problems while we empower them with knowledge and lessons from Google, learnt over two decades of building enterprise and consumer products across the globe,” added Ravindranath.

Here are the 20 startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator India:

1) Able: Skilling platform for private jobs.

2) Alippo: India’s first live upskilling platform for women to learn Baking, Cooking, Makeup, Stitching and set up their home businesses.

3) ApnaKlub: An agent-led B2B wholesale platform for fast-moving consumer goods.

4) Avishkaar: A global platform to help young innovators ( 5-15 years) learn next generation technology skills like Robotics, AI, Electronics, IoT and coding.

5) BrainSightAI: Building a multi-modal imaging platform for the brain.

6) Call AI (formerly Humonics): Autonomous Cloud Contact Center: Any call landing in and out of contact center is managed by digital agents without the need to escalate to human agents

7) Entri: A vernacular learning app to learn job related skills and prepare for competitive exams that lead to jobs.

8) Evergreen Club: An online community-platform offering digital engagement, wellness and learning for older adults.

9) GimBooks: A Mobile-first Bookkeeping, Banking & Lending Platform for MSMEs

10) Impact App: It converts your steps to charity, giving you incentive to Get Fit and Do Good.

11) Infilect: Visual intelligence platform for global CPG Retail.

12) Language Curry: Making the world VOCAL in LOCAL Indian languages and culture by making language learning effective through colloquial skills-based content infused with localization.

13) Lavelle Networks: Accelerate Enterprise Networks with Scale, Simplicity & Security to make it easy to adopt Cloud and SaaS.

14) MetaDome (formerly Adloid): A metaverse that will provide the no-code infrastructure to millions of creators & brands to build immersive experiences for the virtual world.

15) Phable Care: India’s largest Chronic Disease management company.

16) Remedo: Shopify for Doctors - Remedo helps doctors generate & service demand on their own brand in an online world.

17) RupifiRupini: Powering B2B transactions for SMEs.

18) STAGE: A dialect based OTT platform for Bharat.

19) Toch AI: A cloud agnostic platform that uses AI and ML powered technology to create new assets from video content in real time.

20) Vahak: India’s fastest growing online marketplace and community for the Indian logistics industry.

