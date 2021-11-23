These 9 Mi And Redmi Smartphones Will Get Xiaomi’s Biggest Update

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will soon launch the next generation of its MIUI Android skin, which is said to be called MIUI 13. While it is not known as to when Xiaomi will launch the next generation of MIUI, there are reports that it may be launched as early as this year itself. MIUI 13 is said to be Xiaomi’s custom UI for Android 12. Now, a report is said to have leaked the names of nine devices that will be updated Xiaomi’s Android 12 skin MIUI 13 this year.

According to a Twitter account Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News that tracks Xiaomi developments, nine Xiaomi smartphones have been listed to get the MIUI 13 update so far. These names have been found in the source code for MIUI 13, according to the Twitter account. Let us take a look at the nine smartphones that will get updated to MIUI 13, once the Android skin is launched:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

There is no release date for MIUI 13 so far. Now, the smartphones mentioned above are only the ones that are rumoured to get the update this year. Other eligible smartphones are said to be updated to MIUI 13 in 2022.

Xiaomi had announced MIUI 13 earlier this year. The new Android skin is said to bring a host of changes and improvements that will include a new UI design, improvements to performance and battery optimisation, along with other changes to “improve the overall user experience."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.