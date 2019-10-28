These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data

As the battles in the telecom space rage on between Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, it is truly great news for the prepaid mobile users in India. Over time, the changing usage preferences have put a lot of emphasis on data usage on mobile connections, including smartphones and portable hotspots. This means that users who either travel a lot or simply use a lot of data on a daily basis, now have tariff and recharge options to choose from. Airtel and Vodafone have recharge packs that offer as much as 3 GB data per day, along with completely unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well, across all mobile networks.

Airtel has two prepaid recharge options that you can choose from, if a lot of 4G data is what you need regularly. The Rs 349 recharge plan offers 3 GB of data per day, with a validity of 28 days. The second plan is the Rs 558 recharge option, which has a validity of 82 days. This also bundles 3 GB of 3G data per day. The other elements of the Rs 349 and the Rs 558 recharge packs include unlimited local as well as STD and national roaming calls across all mobile networks, 100 SMS per day and subscriptions to the Airtel XStream and Airtel Wynk streaming platforms. These plans also give you access to a 4-week course from Shaw Academy and one-year subscription of the Norton Mobile Security suite for smartphones.

Vodafone is presently offering one recharge option that would tick off the checklist of heavy data users. The Rs 569 plan has a validity of 84 days and bundles 3 GB of 4G data per day over the validity period. Along with that, users get unlimited local as well as STD and national roaming calls across all mobile networks, 100 SMS per day and subscription to the Vodafone Play platform.

