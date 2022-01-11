These App Will Help You Find Nearest EV Charging Stations in India

The auto sector is undergoing and adapting major changes despite the continuing COVID-19 wave. There is a significant boom of electric vehicles that can be witnessed in and around our country as well. In India, big automobile players are jumping on the electric bandwagon, including the likes of Tata, Hero, and Mahindra. Not only are they producing electric vehicles, but some of these companies are also working to construct an elaborate network of EV charging stations across the country.

Such a network is equally important to be paid heed to since it is a catalyst-in-disguise for the prevalence of EVs as a dominant means of transportation in the country. Many companies have already planted the foundations of their network and are technologically supported to provide an efficient means to locate the various nodes of this charging stations network. Let’s look at some of the applications that make finding an EV charging station look like a cakewalk.

Google Maps

Google provides one of the best navigation supports for our mobile phones and other Android and iOS supporting tech. Just like you search for a restaurant or an outlet nearby, similarly, you can search for an EV charging station on Google maps. All you need to do is type the required words and search in the ‘near me’ category.

Tata Power EZ Charge (App and Website)

Tata has provided EV drivers with a robust network of EV charging stations for their customers and other drivers as well. The app provides various details necessary for a smooth charging station experience, such as real-time status, operating hours, and distance. In addition, the app lets Tata customers pay through the app as well. The website also lists other EV stations such as Zeon Chargers, EESL, and Statiq.

EV Plugs

EV plugs boasts of a network with roughly 1000 charging stations across the country and claim to be the first EV charging stations aggregator in India. The EV plugs app includes a map to locate charging stations from various EV players such as Magenta, Ather, EESL, Tata Power, etc. The app also provides an option to choose your vehicle, i.e., four-wheeler and two-wheeler.

Statiq

Unlike other apps that direct users towards other charging stations, Statiq is more concentrated towards their charging stations, but the app is no less efficient than other platforms. Statiq lets you book slots and pay through the application and also displays other details such as price per kW, operating hours, and distance from the current location.

