These Apple MacBooks Will Become Obsolete For The Company Very Soon: What It Means

Apple is going to stop official support for a slew of Apple MacBooks this year as per new reports. The company has a regular process of making some of its products ‘obsolete’ and when a product is added to this list, it basically loses hardware and software support. You also find it hard to buy accessories and parts for the model.

Apple adds iPhones, iPads and MacBooks to the obsolete list, and this week, you have a few MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that have joined the obsolete wagon.

Also Read: WhatsApp Banned 14.26 Lakh Indian Accounts in February 2022

MacBook Models That Lose Hardware And Software Support From Apple

As per the report from MacRumors, Apple is making the MacBook Air 11-inch model from 2014, the MacBook Air 13-inch version from 2014 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro belonging to 2014 the latest products to become obsolete for the brand.

The report mentions that it is possible that even though Apple is ending support for these MacBooks, the company could have special arrangements for battery replacements in these models in some countries. And considering how popular the older MacBooks are in India, it is likely that consumers will have reliable backup options for their system for some time.

Advertisement

The news about older MacBooks becoming obsolete also brings excitement with it. The new additions to the list mean Apple could be announcing a new range of MacBook Air and Pros later this year.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2 User Injured After It Allegedly Exploded During A Phone Call

MacBooks generally have a special event, and the upcoming Apple WWDC 2022 in the coming months could give us a clearer idea about the rumours and fuel further excitement for the Apple fanboys.

The latest report suggests the company could bump up the screen of the MacBook Air to 15-inches, which will be lining up alongside other new MacBook models.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

It is possible Apple could use the supposed M2 series chipset for the new MacBooks, which could be announced later this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.