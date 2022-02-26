These Are The 10 Apps That People Spent Most Money On In 2021

People’s spending on mobile apps recorded a new high again in 2021, according to research firm Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence data. The data reveals that the top-100 non-game subscription-based apps saw their revenue grow 41 percent year-on-year from $13 billion (roughly Rs 97,572 crores) to $18.3 billion (roughly Rs 1,37,300 crores) across the world. The top 100 earning apps generated about 14 percent of the $131.6 billion that people spend on in-app purchases last year in both non-game apps and mobile games. This is up by about 11.7 percent in 2020, the Sensor Tower report said.

In Q4 2021, 86 of the top 100 earning apps worldwide offered subscriptions, the research firm said. This was down from the 87 percent in Q4 2020 and 89 percent in Q4 2019. The report also said that top subscription apps saw more than twice the spending on the App Store and Google Play Store. The top 100 non-game apps with a subscription model generated $13.5 billion (roughly Rs 1,01,300 crores) in 2021 - this was up 31 percent year-on-year as compared to 2020. While the top subscription apps on the Google Play Store experienced more growth, the top apps on the App Store saw nearly thrice the spending as compared to last year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mobile App Downloads Increased In 2021; Shopping, Finance Come Out on Top: Report

TOP APPS IN TERMS OF WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SPENDING

Among the top apps that generated the most money via their subscription models, YouTube emerged at the top overall and on Apple’s App Store. Google One was the top app on Google Play Store. Here are the top apps, according to overall revenue, Apple App Store Revenue, and Google Play Store Revenue:

Overall

YouTube Tinder Piccoma Google One Disney+ Tencent Video iQIYI HBO Max Twitch LINE

Apple App Store

YouTube Tinder Tencent Video iQIYI Disney+ Piccoma QQ Music Youku HBO Max Hulu

Google Play Store

Google One Piccoma Disney+ HBO Max Twitch Tinder Pandora LINE ESPN Facebook

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Banned in India? Game Disappears from Google Play, Apple App Store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.