These Are The Apple iPhones and iPads That Will Get iOS 13 and iPadOS: Is Your iPhone or iPad on The List?

Apple announced its next-gen mobile operating system at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The iOS 13 update is going to arrive with new features like a system-wide dark mode, improved keyboard typing with swipe functionality, improved Apple Maps, a single sign-in feature and more.

The company also a brand new operating system specifically for the iPad called, iPadOS. According to the company, the new OS aims to enhance the productivity experience on all iPads.

If you are wondering when exactly you will get these updates, well for that you need to wait till late September. However early beta builds should start rolling out in July. Of course, the next question is going to be, will my device get it? We have just the answer, here are all the devices getting the new iOS 13 update:

-iPhone XS

-iPhone XS Max

-iPhone XR

-iPhone X

-iPhone 8

-iPhone 8 Plus

-iPhone 7

-iPhone 7 Plus

-iPhone 6S

-iPhone 6S Plus

-iPhone SE

-iPod Touch (seventh generation)

And here is a list of all the iPads getting the new iPadOS update:

-iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

-iPad Pro 12.9 (2017)

-iPad Pro 12.9 (2015)

-iPad Pro 11

-iPad Pro 10.5

-iPad Pro 9.7

-iPad 9.7 (2018)

-iPad 9.7 (2017)

-iPad Air

-iPad Air 2

-iPad mini 2019

-iPad mini 4