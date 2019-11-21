Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

These Four Xiaomi Mi TV Models are Getting Android TV 9.0 Update

After the Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43, Xiaomi has added four more models that are getting the new update.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
These Four Xiaomi Mi TV Models are Getting Android TV 9.0 Update
After the Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43, Xiaomi has added four more models that are getting the new update.

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android TV 9.0 update for the older Mi TV 4X Pro 55, Mi TV 4 Pro 55 as well as the newly launched Mi TV 4X 43 and Mi TV 4X 50. The update is said to bring Android TV 9.0 to the older models as well brings Data Saver, Vivid Picture Engine, PatchWall 2.0 and TV Lock to restrict TV usage.

The information was confirmed by Mi TV India Product Head, Sudeep Sahu on Twitter. He also added that the new update comes with the build number 3953 and it is a staged roll out. This means that you might not get the update immediately, but it should eventually reach you very soon.

Now I have received the new update on my Mi TV 4X Pro 55, and the biggest disappointment is that Netflix is still missing. The update does, however, brings Amazon Prime Video with some minor bugs. Xiaomi has faced a lot of flak on social media for not bringing timely updates to its range of Mi TV. While the company has been trying its level best to get Android TV 9.0 to all its models, it has been a bit of a mess. While most of the Mi TV range has got the new update, there are certain models that don’t support certain streaming services. Not to mention the immensely confusing model names.

The company had also announced that the Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43, one of the first smart TVs launched by the company in India, are also getting the new update. The new update brings in built-in Chromecast, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, and a bunch of other features to both models. There is however no confirmation if Netflix and Amazon Prime will be included with the upgrade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram