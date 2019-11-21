These Four Xiaomi Mi TV Models are Getting Android TV 9.0 Update

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android TV 9.0 update for the older Mi TV 4X Pro 55, Mi TV 4 Pro 55 as well as the newly launched Mi TV 4X 43 and Mi TV 4X 50. The update is said to bring Android TV 9.0 to the older models as well brings Data Saver, Vivid Picture Engine, PatchWall 2.0 and TV Lock to restrict TV usage.

The information was confirmed by Mi TV India Product Head, Sudeep Sahu on Twitter. He also added that the new update comes with the build number 3953 and it is a staged roll out. This means that you might not get the update immediately, but it should eventually reach you very soon.

We have started OTA for the following 4K Mi TVs.Android TV 9.0, Data Saver, Vivid Picture Engine, PatchWall 2.0Introducing TV Lock to restrict TV usage.New: Mi TV 4X 43Mi TV 4X 50Existing:Mi TV 4X Pro 55Mi TV 4 Pro 55 Build: 3953It's a stage roll out like always — Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) November 20, 2019

Now I have received the new update on my Mi TV 4X Pro 55, and the biggest disappointment is that Netflix is still missing. The update does, however, brings Amazon Prime Video with some minor bugs. Xiaomi has faced a lot of flak on social media for not bringing timely updates to its range of Mi TV. While the company has been trying its level best to get Android TV 9.0 to all its models, it has been a bit of a mess. While most of the Mi TV range has got the new update, there are certain models that don’t support certain streaming services. Not to mention the immensely confusing model names.

The company had also announced that the Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43, one of the first smart TVs launched by the company in India, are also getting the new update. The new update brings in built-in Chromecast, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, and a bunch of other features to both models. There is however no confirmation if Netflix and Amazon Prime will be included with the upgrade.

