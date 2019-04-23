English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These iPhone Features Are Coming on Apple Laptops
With the introduction of macOS 10.15 and iOS 13, the iPhone-maker is expected to unveil similar features like Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time and more on its laptops and smartphones.
These iPhone Features Are Coming on Apple Laptops
Loading...
Ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 3, Apple is working on bringing two of its operating systems (OS), macOS and iOS, closer together by introducing several useful iPhone features to its line of MacBooks. With the introduction of macOS 10.15 and iOS 13, the iPhone-maker is expected to unveil similar features like Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time and more on its laptops and smartphones, 9To5Mac reported on Friday.
The new version of macOS -- 10.15, which has been under development for nearly two years now, would include support for Siri Shortcuts -- , a feature introduced in iOS 12 that lets users create custom voice shortcuts for actions that can be executed in apps. It is also likely that the Shortcuts app -- that works with Contacts, Calendar, Maps and other iPhone apps using over 300 built-in actions -- would be made available on macOS.
"According to sources, engineers are also working on bringing the assistant on macOS closer to its iOS counterpart by porting over features such as the ability to set timers and alarms and ask about air quality, currently unavailable on the Mac," the report added. Another major feature from iOS 12 that is coming to the Mac with macOS 10.15 is Screen Time -- that allows users to see how much time they spend on apps and limits the amount of time that can be spent on a specific app or category of apps, such as social media.
In addition, Apple is focusing on bringing a new Apple ID management panel to System Preferences with better support for configuring Family Sharing, similar to what is currently available in the iOS Settings app. The iMessage effects such as confetti, lasers and fireworks are also expected to come with macOS 10.15.
"Apple's new macOS 10.15 should be announced during WWDC which starts on June 3, released as a beta for developers the same day. The final version for consumers should be available in late September or October," the report noted.
The new version of macOS -- 10.15, which has been under development for nearly two years now, would include support for Siri Shortcuts -- , a feature introduced in iOS 12 that lets users create custom voice shortcuts for actions that can be executed in apps. It is also likely that the Shortcuts app -- that works with Contacts, Calendar, Maps and other iPhone apps using over 300 built-in actions -- would be made available on macOS.
"According to sources, engineers are also working on bringing the assistant on macOS closer to its iOS counterpart by porting over features such as the ability to set timers and alarms and ask about air quality, currently unavailable on the Mac," the report added. Another major feature from iOS 12 that is coming to the Mac with macOS 10.15 is Screen Time -- that allows users to see how much time they spend on apps and limits the amount of time that can be spent on a specific app or category of apps, such as social media.
In addition, Apple is focusing on bringing a new Apple ID management panel to System Preferences with better support for configuring Family Sharing, similar to what is currently available in the iOS Settings app. The iMessage effects such as confetti, lasers and fireworks are also expected to come with macOS 10.15.
"Apple's new macOS 10.15 should be announced during WWDC which starts on June 3, released as a beta for developers the same day. The final version for consumers should be available in late September or October," the report noted.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: From Tomboy to Victoria’s Secret Angel, See Style Evolution in Pics
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's How it Works.
- Priyanka Chopra Just Shared 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas & Fans Are Swooning Over
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results