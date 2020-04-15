TECH

1-MIN READ

These New Pikachu-Themed Wireless Earbuds From Razer Will Take You For a Nostalgia Trip

Razer's new Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds. (Photo: Razer)

Razer's new Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds. (Photo: Razer)

The cute-looking Pikachu-themed earbuds will go on sale in China from April 16 with a price range of Chinese Yuan 999 or $141.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
The Pokemon franchise will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and whether you are a fan or not, you simply cannot deny its impact on the world that continues to make fans go absolutely crazy. Now, to make things sweeter and even more memorable, Razer has hopped on the Pokemon merchandise train with a brand new pair of Pikachu-themed earbuds. Interestingly, the company has redesigned the headphones to match the yellow colours of the iconic Pikachu character. In addition, each earbud also has a Pikachu icon on the side. Razer's Pikachu-themed earbuds come after it launched a Pikachu-themed keyboard and mouse for the Chinese market last year.

On sale in China from April 16 for the equivalent of $141, the Pikachu-themed earbuds feature 13mm drivers and last about 3-hours on a single charge. Although there is no active noise cancellation, the earbuds do have IPX4 protection so it can withstand a few water splashes. It is also said to provide balanced audio and deep bass.

At present, there's no word on whether Razer's Pikachu-themed earbuds will receive a proper release in other markets because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it could, however, very well depend on how well the other accessory sells in China.

