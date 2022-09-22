These Phones Have Already Received Android 13, Google And OnePlus At Forefront

Google earmarked the beginning of the Android 13 bandwagon when it released the stable build of Android 13 for its Pixel devices in August. It has now been roughly more than a month and more OEMs are starting to release information about their Android 13 roadmaps. Here are all the phones that have already received the Android 13 update, and the ones slated to bring it in the near future.

Phones That Have Already Received Stable and Beta Builds of Android 13

Google (Stable)

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Realme (Early Access Beta)

Realme GT 2 Pro

Samsung (One UI 5.0 Beta)

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Xiaomi (Beta)

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Asus (Beta)

Zenfone 8

Vivo (Developer Beta)

X80

X80 Pro

IQOO (Beta)

IQOO 9 Pro (Beta Support Now ended)

Nokia (Beta)

Nokia X20

Oppo (Beta)

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

OnePlus (Oxygen OS 13 Beta/ Stable)

OnePlus 10 Pro (Stable Build Rolling Out Now)

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

Out of all OEMs except Google itself, only OnePlus has been able to release a stable build of Android 13 for its flagship – OnePlus 10 Pro with Oxygen OS 13. Realme has also released a roadmap for its early access program, but the stable releases are yet to be announced. Samsung is expected to follow suit shortly.

