These Portable COVID Vaccine Freezers Made By Elanpro Can Run On Car Batteries And Offer IoT Smarts

Indian commercial refrigeration company Elanpro has released two variants of the Portable COVID vaccine freezers which will be used for the vaccine rollout in India. These portable vaccine freezers run on vehicle batteries and can keep the temperatures between 2 degrees Celsius to -86 degree Celsius, depending on what the vaccines need. The first is an Internet of Things (IOT) enabled Portable COVID Vaccine Freezer with temperature range from 2 degrees Celsius to -20 degrees Celsius and the second is a Portable COVID Vaccine Freezer that can maintain the temperature only at – 86 degrees Celsius. Both products, the company says, are designed for use by government and medical authorities and will be able to deliver vaccines in the regions where there may not be any existing infrastructure in place. These are available in capacities between 2 liters to 100 liters.

The IOT enabled Portable COVID Vaccine Freezer will be capable of storing the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. This portable refrigerator will run on vehicular batteries and the company says that it is lightweight and easy to install. It can also be used for other vaccines that require the same storage temperature range. The connected features allow constant monitoring of the storage temperatures and will send out email and SMS notifications in case any variation in the set temperature range is noticed. “With the introduction of these portable vaccine freezers, it is an initiative to provide an aid to the government to help maximizing the vaccine drive for COVID-19 to reach every Indian. As a citizen of India, we should not have to compromise when it comes either to storing vaccines or delivering them,” says Sanjay Jain, Director at Elanpro.

The Covishield vaccine is made in India by the Serum Institute of India and is developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the Serum Institute of India and SII run the largest vaccine manufacturing plant in the world. The Covaxin vaccine, which is India’s first indigenous vaccine, has been developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). Both vaccines do not need sub-zero storage temperatures and are stable at 2-8 degrees Celsius.