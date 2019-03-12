English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Megapixel Sensors

The Snapdragon 855, 845, 710, 675 and 670 are listed to support single cameras with up to 192-megapixel.

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Megapixel Sensors
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Smartphone Processor Launched: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
Chipset-making giant Qualcomm has listed chipsets such as Snapdragon 855, 845, 710, 675 and 670 that support single cameras with up to a whopping 192-megapixel.

Developers, especially those working on projects like ports of the Google Camera app and tech on non-Pixel devices, are directly interested in detailed ISP specs and this is a welcome change, GSMArena reported late on Sunday.

The tweaked specification sheets now separate single and dual camera capabilities better and also list things such as slow-motion recording limits and features like Hybrid Autofocus.

"Of course, one of the more stand-out details after the switch is the rather striking fact that apparently some recent Qualcomm chipsets support up to a 192MP single camera," the report added.

Those who head to Qualcomm's website would also find more mobile platforms with updated specifications.

These details will help sate the curiosity of some users as well as provide useful information to Google Camera port developers whose work depends on those details and also clear up how the newly-launched Redmi Note 7 manages to have a 48-megapixel camera sensor despite being paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, said XDA Developers.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram