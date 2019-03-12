English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Megapixel Sensors
The Snapdragon 855, 845, 710, 675 and 670 are listed to support single cameras with up to 192-megapixel.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Smartphone Processor Launched: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
Chipset-making giant Qualcomm has listed chipsets such as Snapdragon 855, 845, 710, 675 and 670 that support single cameras with up to a whopping 192-megapixel.
Developers, especially those working on projects like ports of the Google Camera app and tech on non-Pixel devices, are directly interested in detailed ISP specs and this is a welcome change, GSMArena reported late on Sunday.
The tweaked specification sheets now separate single and dual camera capabilities better and also list things such as slow-motion recording limits and features like Hybrid Autofocus.
"Of course, one of the more stand-out details after the switch is the rather striking fact that apparently some recent Qualcomm chipsets support up to a 192MP single camera," the report added.
Those who head to Qualcomm's website would also find more mobile platforms with updated specifications.
These details will help sate the curiosity of some users as well as provide useful information to Google Camera port developers whose work depends on those details and also clear up how the newly-launched Redmi Note 7 manages to have a 48-megapixel camera sensor despite being paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, said XDA Developers.
Developers, especially those working on projects like ports of the Google Camera app and tech on non-Pixel devices, are directly interested in detailed ISP specs and this is a welcome change, GSMArena reported late on Sunday.
The tweaked specification sheets now separate single and dual camera capabilities better and also list things such as slow-motion recording limits and features like Hybrid Autofocus.
"Of course, one of the more stand-out details after the switch is the rather striking fact that apparently some recent Qualcomm chipsets support up to a 192MP single camera," the report added.
Those who head to Qualcomm's website would also find more mobile platforms with updated specifications.
These details will help sate the curiosity of some users as well as provide useful information to Google Camera port developers whose work depends on those details and also clear up how the newly-launched Redmi Note 7 manages to have a 48-megapixel camera sensor despite being paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, said XDA Developers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- Popular K-pop Band BTS Announces Its New Album Map of The Soul: Persona
- Apple Confirms Event on March 25, Could See New Streaming Service go Live
- TVS Young Media Racer Programme 2019: Attending The School of Speed
- Anil Kapoor Reacts to 'Ageless' Memes, Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Wedding Moment
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results