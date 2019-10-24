Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet

The researchers, led by Brigham Young University, have worked on a new On-Off Noise Power Communication (ONPC) protocol.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
The researchers, led by Brigham Young University, have worked on a new On-Off Noise Power Communication (ONPC) protocol.

For years, companies have been in a tough competition over providing an exponential increase in the WiFi speeds all over the globe, be it for home users or for businesses. However, the high speeds come at the cost of range. These days, mesh routers are ruling the market for Wi-Fi routers. These routers allow evenly spread coverage over large areas, such as large homes and maybe offices. Also, most of the modern WiFis use the 802.11n version, providing a 5Ghz spectrum. However, despite these, there is always a problem with a range, prohibiting the WiFis to work beyond certain doors and walls. However, this problem finally seems to have a solution. The researchers, led by Brigham Young University, have worked on a new On-Off Noise Power Communication (ONPC) protocol. This protocol can extend the range of a Wi-Fi-enabled device up to 60 meters or 200 feet.

Typically, any WiFi requires a speed of at least one megabit per second. However, the ONPC protocol can help in maintaining a signal on of one bit per second. Interestingly, the new protocol can be applied to current WiFi-enabled devices as well, without needing to replace the hardware. To achieve this, the team adjusted the transmitter in WiFi-enabled devices, which used to send wireless noise along with the data. The ONPC protocol enabled the device to send a series of 1s and 0s. According to the researchers, the WiFi router was able to identify the pattern and maintain the signal, even if no data is being sent. Going forward, if the protocol goes mainstream, it would allow users to extend their WiFi range up to 60m. All the users would need to do is upgrade software.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram