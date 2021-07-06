These Samsung Galaxy Devices Are Already Getting The July 2021 Android Security Patch

Samsung is one of the leading Android brand when it comes to pushing Android updates on smartphones. Now, the company is pushing the July 2021 security patch to a number of smartphone, becoming the first manufacturer to push the July 2021 Android Security Patch on its smartphones. Samsung started the rollout of its July 2021 security update on June 30, about a week before the first Monday of July, when Google will release the list of core security issues that this patch fixes. Samsung has also yet to release the list of security patches with the latest update.

While not much is known about the update, it will bring a fix for Android Auto with the July 2021 security update. The fix is set to stop an issue that caused Android Auto to crash whenever the device was unlocked in any way. The list of devices is long, with nearly 40 devices including five Enterprise devices getting the July 2021 security patch. Further, 61 devices are getting quarterly updates, and 44 devices are getting their bi-annual update. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series that includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 5G is getting the July 2021 Android patch. The first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is also getting the July 2021 security update. Further, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 are getting the July 2021 Android security patch.

No Samsung devices among the Galaxy A-series, Galaxy Note series, the Samsung Galaxy F and Galaxy M Series, and the Samsung Galaxy J Series is widely receiving the July 2021 Android security patch as of now.

